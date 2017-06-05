Texas mother charged in abused son's ...

Texas mother charged in abused son's death after 2 years

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the May 31 indictment accuses Jessica Langlais of causing the death of 2-year-old Adrian Langlais by striking him with or against a hard surface, injury to a child and failing to seek medical attention for the boy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Squidy 63,709
News Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p... 6 hr Mack da Knife 18
News Texas police arrest mom of boy, 4, left in Mexi... 7 hr Mack da Knife 1
News Sarah Palin weighs in on Ted Nugent and endorse... (Feb '14) 11 hr CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS 9
Seeking A Lactating Man 13 hr Quavontae 28
News Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold' in deadl... 19 hr Mack da Knife 1
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... Mon Explore the fart 192
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,893 • Total comments across all topics: 281,584,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC