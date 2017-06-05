Texas mother charged in abused son's death after 2 years
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the May 31 indictment accuses Jessica Langlais of causing the death of 2-year-old Adrian Langlais by striking him with or against a hard surface, injury to a child and failing to seek medical attention for the boy.
