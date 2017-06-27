Texas Medicaid cuts leave special nee...

Texas Medicaid cuts leave special needs kids without therapy

Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Stacey English has modest desires for her 7-year-old daughter Addison: Be able to eat without gagging and move both her arms. But since Addison's occupational therapist went out of business this winter, the child with a rare genetic disorder has regressed in her fight to do even that much.

