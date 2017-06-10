Texas man sought in death of woman shot, killed by troopers
Authorities say a 37-year-old man who fatally shot his estranged girlfriend in San Antonio and took their 1-year-old child was later shot dead by state troopers. Texas Department of Public Safety Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|29 min
|Fart buyer
|27
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|35 min
|Arnie for Prez
|63,707
|Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p...
|17 hr
|Mack da Knife
|17
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|21 hr
|Explore the fart
|192
|Gov. Abbott celebrates Texasa call for Conventi...
|22 hr
|Mack da Knife
|1
|State files motion to combine all the "sanctuar...
|Mon
|Know the farts
|2
|Texas House floor fracas: Was Rinaldia s ICE ca...
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC