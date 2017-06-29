Texas man indicted in deadly church b...

Texas man indicted in deadly church bus crash

This undated photo provided by the Uvalde County jail in the Uvalde County Texas shows Jack Young. A grand jury has indicted Young, whom authorities accuse of causing a traffic collision that killed 13 people in a minibus returning from a church retreat in March.

