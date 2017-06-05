There are on the Common Dreams story from Yesterday, titled Texas Lawmakers Indifferent to State's Outrageously High Maternal Death Rate. In it, Common Dreams reports that:

A recent study found that maternal death rates in Texas were the highest in the United states, and among the worst in the developed world, with the number of such deaths doubling from 2010 to 2012. But Texas lawmakers-who devoted time to a slew of anti-LGBTQ bills -were apparently unmoved by that startling trend, choosing to close out their legislative session with some drama but no "significant action to address" the problem, as the Associated Press reported Sunday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Common Dreams.