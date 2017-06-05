Texas Lawmakers Indifferent to State's Outrageously High Maternal Death Rate
There are 1 comment on the Common Dreams story from Yesterday, titled Texas Lawmakers Indifferent to State's Outrageously High Maternal Death Rate. In it, Common Dreams reports that:
A recent study found that maternal death rates in Texas were the highest in the United states, and among the worst in the developed world, with the number of such deaths doubling from 2010 to 2012. But Texas lawmakers-who devoted time to a slew of anti-LGBTQ bills -were apparently unmoved by that startling trend, choosing to close out their legislative session with some drama but no "significant action to address" the problem, as the Associated Press reported Sunday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Common Dreams.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
"That task force, established in 2013, issued a report last year showing that African-American women were disproportionately affected by pregnancy-related deaths; though they make up 11 percent of all births in Texas, they constituted 29 percent of maternal deaths."
If some women INSIST on drinking and using drugs and allow their boyfriends to knock them around, then we can expect more maternal deaths.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarah Palin weighs in on Ted Nugent and endorse... (Feb '14)
|1 hr
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|63,708
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|3 hr
|Quavontae
|28
|Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold' in deadl...
|9 hr
|Mack da Knife
|1
|Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p...
|Mon
|Mack da Knife
|17
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|Mon
|Explore the fart
|192
|Gov. Abbott celebrates Texasa call for Conventi...
|Mon
|Mack da Knife
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC