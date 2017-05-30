Texas House floor fracas: Was Rinaldia s ICE call about immigration, or discrimination?

Texas House floor fracas: Was Rinaldi...

Texas House floor fracas: Was Rinaldi's ICE call about immigration, or discrimination?

A week after the Great Austin Rumble brought the Texas Legislature to a merciful close, both sides are turning a lawmaker's cellphone stunt and ensuing shoving match into 2018 political fodder. To Texas Republicans' intransigent Freedom Caucus , state Rep. Matt Rinaldi is the red-blooded hero of border hawks everywhere, the courageous tipster who phoned federal immigration officials when he saw some protesters wearing "Texas Immigrants are Here to Stay" T-shirts.

Laredo

Laredo, TX

#1 8 hrs ago
The people if Texas will have the final say and the illegal aliens are leaving one or the other and if the Dimocrats don't like it, they'll leave the same way. For those of you who want open borders with no immigration laws you need an Amendment to the Constitution. Do it, or shut up.
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#2 8 hrs ago
Why do Democrat Communists intent on fouling the American Republic with tens of millions of illegal foreigners not even knowing what a toilet is get confused about illegal immigrants? Law is Law. Their agenda must be something else than Law. Democrats funding the Democrat Communist leaders should wake to the reality, that Communists don't give a good damn about Law. Overburdening the legitimate taxpayers of America with supporting up to Twenty Million illegal immigrants is nothing but implementation of the Marxist "thinkers" Hollyweird has been legitimizing all these years. It's time to reject them all.
Chicago, IL

