Texas gynecologist admits to child po...

Texas gynecologist admits to child porn possession

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Click through the following gallery to see areas in Laredo where sex offenders have registered addresses with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Click through the following gallery to see areas in Laredo where sex offenders have registered addresses with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Texas man, 57, gets 30 years for 11th DWI... 1 hr Laredo 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Gorebal Warming Inc 63,860
News Californians Flocking to Texas 5 hr Laredo 3
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) 5 hr Coco4u 1,036
News Federal judge considers fate of Texas 'sanctuar... 16 hr Wildchild 3
News Texas Illegal Alien Law Could Lead To "Immigrat... 16 hr Wildchild 3
News Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15) 17 hr melissa 5
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,780 • Total comments across all topics: 282,087,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC