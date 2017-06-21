Texas group that fueled Trump voter fraud claim scales back election audit
The Houston-based organization that fueled President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claim that "millions" of people voted illegally in the 2016 election says it's scaling back its effort to catalogue the True The Vote, a watchdog group focused on "election integrity," says it's short on the cash needed to complete a forensic audit of the 2016 election - an effort Trump applauded in his first days in the White House. "As it stands, we do not have the funding to do what we want to do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,843
|Uvalde grand jury to hear evidence in deadly ch...
|2 hr
|Concern for the c...
|10
|Here's Yet More Evidence That The 2016 Election...
|2 hr
|Fart jungle
|2
|Georgia special election could pay dividends in...
|2 hr
|Fart assoff
|2
|Houston to join lawsuit against Texas 'sanctuar...
|3 hr
|Fart smellers
|2
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|3 hr
|Fart milk carton
|37
|Investigators find more than 3,000 pounds of ma...
|3 hr
|Fart bong water
|5
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC