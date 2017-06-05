There are on the The Daily News-Record story from 16 hrs ago, titled Texas grand jury indicts deputy, husband in death of man. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

A Texas grand jury has indicted a sheriff's deputy and her husband on murder charges in the death of a man during a late-night confrontation outside a Houston-area restaurant. John Hernandez died three days after the May 28 confrontation with Harris County deputy Shauna Thompson and her husband, Terry.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.