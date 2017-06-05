Texas grand jury indicts deputy, husb...

Texas grand jury indicts deputy, husband in death of man

There are 1 comment on the The Daily News-Record story from 16 hrs ago, titled Texas grand jury indicts deputy, husband in death of man. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

A Texas grand jury has indicted a sheriff's deputy and her husband on murder charges in the death of a man during a late-night confrontation outside a Houston-area restaurant. John Hernandez died three days after the May 28 confrontation with Harris County deputy Shauna Thompson and her husband, Terry.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Mack da Knife

Laredo, TX

#1 2 hrs ago
This is good, very good. They be getting rid of a fat slob and a bad cop if they give them both the DP.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House Votes to Roll Back Post-2008 Financial Rules 18 min Retribution 22
News Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold' in deadl... 2 hr Mack da Knife 2
Election Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14) 12 hr Egg farts 167
Seeking A Lactating Man 12 hr Quavontae 30
News State files motion to combine all the "sanctuar... 14 hr Seafood farts 16
News Top immigration lawyer conference pulling out o... 15 hr Old Hairy 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 17 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,723
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,475 • Total comments across all topics: 281,628,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC