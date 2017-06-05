Texas grand jury indicts deputy, husband in death of man
A Texas grand jury has indicted a sheriff's deputy and her husband on murder charges in the death of a man during a late-night confrontation outside a Houston-area restaurant. John Hernandez died three days after the May 28 confrontation with Harris County deputy Shauna Thompson and her husband, Terry.
#1 2 hrs ago
This is good, very good. They be getting rid of a fat slob and a bad cop if they give them both the DP.
