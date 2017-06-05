Texas governor signs texting-while-driving ban into law
Gov. Greg Abbott signed the ban into law Tuesday, ending a decade-long effort by safety advocates to reduce potentially deadly driver distractions on the road. Texas will become one of the last states to adopt some kind of texting while driving ban when the law takes effect Sept.
