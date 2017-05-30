Texas governor signs relaxed version ...

Texas governor signs relaxed version of voter ID legislation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at a campaign rally for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz in Dallas, Texas February 29, 2016. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed into law a more relaxed version of state voter-identification requirements than a previously enacted measure struck down by U.S. courts as racially discriminatory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking A Lactating Man 8 hr Milk machine fart 24
News El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit 9 hr Bo knows farts 36
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 13 hr Large farts 190
News Deputies: Texas man arrested after he allegedly... 15 hr Paddy OMalley 1
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Fri Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Decommissioned USS Independence to be towed to ... Fri Laredo 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Fri Donald Dangerfield 63,664
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,651 • Total comments across all topics: 281,499,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC