Texas governor signs relaxed version of voter ID legislation
Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at a campaign rally for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz in Dallas, Texas February 29, 2016. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed into law a more relaxed version of state voter-identification requirements than a previously enacted measure struck down by U.S. courts as racially discriminatory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|8 hr
|Milk machine fart
|24
|El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit
|9 hr
|Bo knows farts
|36
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|13 hr
|Large farts
|190
|Deputies: Texas man arrested after he allegedly...
|15 hr
|Paddy OMalley
|1
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Fri
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Decommissioned USS Independence to be towed to ...
|Fri
|Laredo
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Fri
|Donald Dangerfield
|63,664
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC