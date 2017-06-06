Texas governor revives - bathroom bil...

Texas governor revives - bathroom bill' for special session

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is reviving a so-called "bathroom bill" targeting transgender people after the last try ended with Republican lawmakers angry and deadlocked. Abbott on Tuesday recommitted to making Texas the first state since North Carolina to restrict bathroom access for transgender people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sarah Palin weighs in on Ted Nugent and endorse... (Feb '14) 1 hr CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS 9
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Into The Night 63,708
Seeking A Lactating Man 3 hr Quavontae 28
News Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold' in deadl... 9 hr Mack da Knife 1
News Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p... Mon Mack da Knife 17
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... Mon Explore the fart 192
News Gov. Abbott celebrates Texasa call for Conventi... Mon Mack da Knife 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,891 • Total comments across all topics: 281,574,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC