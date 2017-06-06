Texas governor revives - bathroom bill' for special session
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is reviving a so-called "bathroom bill" targeting transgender people after the last try ended with Republican lawmakers angry and deadlocked. Abbott on Tuesday recommitted to making Texas the first state since North Carolina to restrict bathroom access for transgender people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarah Palin weighs in on Ted Nugent and endorse... (Feb '14)
|1 hr
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|63,708
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|3 hr
|Quavontae
|28
|Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold' in deadl...
|9 hr
|Mack da Knife
|1
|Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p...
|Mon
|Mack da Knife
|17
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|Mon
|Explore the fart
|192
|Gov. Abbott celebrates Texasa call for Conventi...
|Mon
|Mack da Knife
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC