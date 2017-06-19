Texas Department of Transportation Logo
Six miles of frontage roads will be rehabilitated in two sections. The first section is between the north frontage road of Interstate 20 and Highway 191.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|49 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,826
|Georgia special election could pay dividends in...
|1 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06)
|1 hr
|Keyanna
|4
|Investigators find more than 3,000 pounds of ma...
|5 hr
|Keyanna
|3
|Texas veteran's remains return home after 76 years
|8 hr
|tlsringer
|2
|A virtual wall, not a physical wall, is the key...
|19 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|4
|Perry Can Win If Leadership Trumps Debates (Nov '11)
|Tue
|JamieYung
|4
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC