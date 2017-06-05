Texas DA wants grand jury review of death involving deputy
A Texas district attorney wants a grand jury to review the death of a man who was restrained by an off-duty sheriff's deputy and her husband during a late-night confrontation outside of a Houston-area restaurant. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the Harris County district attorney's office plans to present the case to the jury this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House Votes to Roll Back Post-2008 Financial Rules
|27 min
|Ruthless One Percent
|3
|State files motion to combine all the "sanctuar...
|45 min
|Seafood farts
|16
|Top immigration lawyer conference pulling out o...
|59 min
|Old Hairy
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,723
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|8 hr
|Mack da Knife
|2
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|23 hr
|Sum delicious farts
|29
|Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p...
|Wed
|Mack da Knife
|18
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC