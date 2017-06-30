Texas court questions right of benefi...

Texas court questions right of benefits for gay spouses

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

Gay spouses may not be entitled to government-subsidized workplace benefits, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday in a unanimous decision that was quickly condemned by gay-rights groups. The court overturned a lower court's decision that favored same-sex marriage benefits, ordering the issue back to trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 54 min tina anne 63,865
News Pastors in Texas find new ways to serve fearful... 2 hr Laredo 1
News Texas officers investigating break-in when man ... 10 hr Laredo 1
News Uvalde grand jury to hear evidence in deadly ch... 12 hr JasonNewsted 11
News Federal judge considers fate of Texas 'sanctuar... 16 hr Valerie 12
News Pastors in Texas find new ways to serve fearful... Fri tomin cali 1
News House Intel leaders threaten White House with s... Thu Xstain Mullah Decree 3
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,690 • Total comments across all topics: 282,155,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC