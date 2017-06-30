Texas court questions right of benefits for gay spouses
Gay spouses may not be entitled to government-subsidized workplace benefits, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday in a unanimous decision that was quickly condemned by gay-rights groups. The court overturned a lower court's decision that favored same-sex marriage benefits, ordering the issue back to trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|54 min
|tina anne
|63,865
|Pastors in Texas find new ways to serve fearful...
|2 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Texas officers investigating break-in when man ...
|10 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Uvalde grand jury to hear evidence in deadly ch...
|12 hr
|JasonNewsted
|11
|Federal judge considers fate of Texas 'sanctuar...
|16 hr
|Valerie
|12
|Pastors in Texas find new ways to serve fearful...
|Fri
|tomin cali
|1
|House Intel leaders threaten White House with s...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC