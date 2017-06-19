Texas cop suspended after suspect kil...

Texas cop suspended after suspect kills self in squad car

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A Texas police officer has been suspended for 20 days without pay after an internal investigation of a handcuffed suspect who killed himself in the back of the officer's patrol car. Officer Iven Wall was suspended for violating the Austin Police Department's pat-down procedures before 19-year-old Zachary Anam's January death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 min Into The Night 63,838
News Houston to join lawsuit against Texas 'sanctuar... 17 hr Laredo 1
News A virtual wall, not a physical wall, is the key... 18 hr spytheweb 5
News Investigators find more than 3,000 pounds of ma... 18 hr Holy Silicon Wafer 4
News Georgia special election could pay dividends in... Wed Laredo 1
News Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06) Wed Keyanna 4
News Texas veteran's remains return home after 76 years Wed tlsringer 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,873 • Total comments across all topics: 281,945,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC