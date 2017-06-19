Texas cop suspended after suspect kills self in squad car
A Texas police officer has been suspended for 20 days without pay after an internal investigation of a handcuffed suspect who killed himself in the back of the officer's patrol car. Officer Iven Wall was suspended for violating the Austin Police Department's pat-down procedures before 19-year-old Zachary Anam's January death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 min
|Into The Night
|63,838
|Houston to join lawsuit against Texas 'sanctuar...
|17 hr
|Laredo
|1
|A virtual wall, not a physical wall, is the key...
|18 hr
|spytheweb
|5
|Investigators find more than 3,000 pounds of ma...
|18 hr
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|4
|Georgia special election could pay dividends in...
|Wed
|Laredo
|1
|Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06)
|Wed
|Keyanna
|4
|Texas veteran's remains return home after 76 years
|Wed
|tlsringer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC