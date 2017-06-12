Texas congressman's staffer among those wounded in shooting
A staffer for U.S. Rep. Roger Williams was among those shot and wounded when a gunman opened fire on a congressional baseball practice, and Williams himself hurt his ankle - but the other three Republican Texas congressmen attending weren't injured. Also at practice were U.S. Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|WACKO
|63,768
|Charges dropped against Miss Black Texas in Com...
|6 hr
|Mack da Knife
|1
|Remembering the U.S. Supreme Court case out of ...
|10 hr
|Mack da Knife
|5
|Arrest of Miss Black Texas not racially motivat...
|11 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|Tue
|America is farting
|2
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Tue
|pretty closed club
|1
|Gang member on Texas 10 Most Wanted list caught...
|Tue
|Laredo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC