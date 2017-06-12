Texas companies tie worker shortages ...

Texas companies tie worker shortages to immigration fears

22 hrs ago

One-third of the approximately 20 employees Martinez uses to build new homes and commercial spaces have recently fled the state, spooked by a combination of a federal immigration crackdown by the Trump administration and a tough anti-"sanctuary cities" law approved last month by Texas' Republican-controlled Legislature. "I took a big hit since my workers started hearing crazy stories about being deported, and they panicked," said Martinez, who relies on immigrants in the U.S. illegally for labor and has failed to find replacements for the physically grueling, precise work.

