Texas cities mark Juneteenth with parades, family events
T.J. with the Bandan Koro African Dance Ensemble leads children dancing during a Juneteenth celebration at Fair Park in Dallas, Monday, June 19, 2017. Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 min
|Into The Night
|63,814
|Perry Can Win If Leadership Trumps Debates (Nov '11)
|8 hr
|JamieYung
|4
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Mon
|Warm fart milk
|36
|Kavitha Surana, Foreign Policy: Texas cities fe...
|Mon
|Juneteenth greetings
|2
|Uvalde grand jury to hear evidence in deadly ch...
|Mon
|Yeah
|9
|Here's Yet More Evidence That The 2016 Election...
|Sun
|Laredo
|1
|Texas companies tie worker shortages to immigra...
|Sun
|dude1394
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC