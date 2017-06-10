Texas becomes first in nation to impl...

Texas becomes first in nation to implement comprehensive rape kit reform

The Joyful Heart Foundation announced on Wednesday that Texas has become the first state in the nation to implement comprehensive rape kit reform. With the passage of H.B. 281, which requires the Department of Public Safety to establish a comprehensive statewide tracking system to monitor rape kits from collection to analysis, Texas has now enacted all "Joyful Heart is proud to stand with State Representative Donna Howard, former State Senator Wendy Davis, and our tireless advocacy partners, including the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault, who have fought for years for comprehensive rape kit reform," said Ilse Knecht, Joyful Heart's Director of Policy and Advocacy.

