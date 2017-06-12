Texan gets 15 years in death of boy, 4, struck by motorcycle
A Southeast Texas motorcyclist must serve 15 years in prison for the death of a 4-year-old boy who was struck last summer while playing near a road. Prosecutors in Galveston say 38-year-old Justin James Forsyth of Friendswood was sentenced Friday a day after being convicted of intoxication manslaughter.
