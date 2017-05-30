Teen fatally struck trying to cross North Texas interstate
Grand Prairie police spokesman Lyle Gensler says at least two vehicles hit the unidentified teen as he stopped to pick up something on Interstate 20 early Friday morning. The teen died at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit
|49 min
|spud
|33
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|5 hr
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|12 hr
|Counting farts
|186
|Decommissioned USS Independence to be towed to ...
|16 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|19 hr
|Donald Dangerfield
|63,664
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|20 hr
|Quavontae
|23
|Was Baby Jesus an Illegal Immigrant? (Dec '11)
|Thu
|Lottery Traitors ...
|2,224
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC