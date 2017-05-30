Teen fatally struck trying to cross N...

Teen fatally struck trying to cross North Texas interstate

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Grand Prairie police spokesman Lyle Gensler says at least two vehicles hit the unidentified teen as he stopped to pick up something on Interstate 20 early Friday morning. The teen died at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit 49 min spud 33
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world 5 hr Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 12 hr Counting farts 186
News Decommissioned USS Independence to be towed to ... 16 hr Laredo 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 19 hr Donald Dangerfield 63,664
Seeking A Lactating Man 20 hr Quavontae 23
News Was Baby Jesus an Illegal Immigrant? (Dec '11) Thu Lottery Traitors ... 2,224
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,843 • Total comments across all topics: 281,480,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC