Ted Cruz finds a doppelganger in Cubs owner Tom Ricketts
In this May 10, 2017, file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee member Ted Cruz of Texas, questions witnesses on Capitol Hill in Washington. A photo of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts that Cruz tweeted on June 28, 2017, has some people seeing double over the two men's remarkable resemblance.
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal judge considers fate of Texas 'sanctuar...
|2 hr
|Valerie
|12
|Pastors in Texas find new ways to serve fearful...
|12 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|House Intel leaders threaten White House with s...
|17 hr
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
|Authorities: Texas mom left 2 kids in hot car a...
|Thu
|Texan
|2
|Amarillo police fatally shoot man in domestic v...
|Thu
|Laredo
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Jun 28
|Common Sense
|63,861
|South Texas man, 57, gets 30 years for 11th DWI...
|Jun 28
|Laredo
|1
