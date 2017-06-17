Tax overhaul in trouble as opposition...

Tax overhaul in trouble as opposition to import tax grows

18 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

A key part of House Republicans' plan to overhaul the way corporations pay taxes is on life support, leaving lawmakers scrambling to save one of President Trump's biggest priorities and increasing the chances the GOP will simply pass a tax cut instead of overhauling the tax code. A proposed tax on imports is central to the GOP plan to lower the overall corporate tax rate.

Chicago, IL

