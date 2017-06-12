Suspect arrested in Vermont killing 2 years later
An arrest has been made in the killing of a former University of Vermont student more than two years after he was found dead in his Burlington apartment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|34 min
|Chelsea 2028
|63,751
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|2 hr
|Capt Fart
|33
|House Votes to Roll Back Post-2008 Financial Rules
|4 hr
|Retribution
|58
|Remembering the U.S. Supreme Court case out of ...
|5 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Did Scott Pelley cheated his taxes, his wife an...
|9 hr
|The team of Donal...
|6
|California transplants helping conservatives fi...
|9 hr
|Pro-American
|1
|Texas Sheriff Is Actively Pushing Visas Through...
|23 hr
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC