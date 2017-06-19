Statewide art organization holds art workshop for East Texas educators
Art education organizations work daily to keep the arts alive in Texas schools, emphasizing how the arts can influence decision making, problem solving, and achievement. East Texas News visited an art workshop with 25 art teachers from East Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why it would be tough for Dems to quit Nancy Pe...
|4 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,855
|Legal Definition of "Mexican National" (May '08)
|8 hr
|Laredo
|124
|Justice Department backs Texas 'sanctuary city'...
|8 hr
|Laredo
|1
|FILE - Texas Capitol
|11 hr
|Laredo
|3
|Police: Texas mom was on Facebook when her baby...
|12 hr
|Elaine
|2
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|19 hr
|Classickswag
|1,035
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC