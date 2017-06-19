Statewide art organization holds art ...

Statewide art organization holds art workshop for East Texas educators

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Art education organizations work daily to keep the arts alive in Texas schools, emphasizing how the arts can influence decision making, problem solving, and achievement. East Texas News visited an art workshop with 25 art teachers from East Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why it would be tough for Dems to quit Nancy Pe... 4 hr Laredo 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,855
Legal Definition of "Mexican National" (May '08) 8 hr Laredo 124
News Justice Department backs Texas 'sanctuary city'... 8 hr Laredo 1
News FILE - Texas Capitol 11 hr Laredo 3
News Police: Texas mom was on Facebook when her baby... 12 hr Elaine 2
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) 19 hr Classickswag 1,035
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,666 • Total comments across all topics: 281,996,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC