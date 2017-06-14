Staffer for Texas Rep. Williams shot at congressional baseball practice Read Story Jordan Armstrong
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise from Louisiana was among the five people shot, along with an unidentified staffer for Texas Representative Roger Williams. Four Texas congressmen who were practicing for tomorrow's congressional baseball game, an annual tradition between Democrats and Republicans, are confirmed to be safe.
