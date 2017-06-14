Staffer for Texas Rep. Williams shot ...

Staffer for Texas Rep. Williams shot at congressional baseball practice Read Story Jordan Armstrong

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KCEN

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise from Louisiana was among the five people shot, along with an unidentified staffer for Texas Representative Roger Williams. Four Texas congressmen who were practicing for tomorrow's congressional baseball game, an annual tradition between Democrats and Republicans, are confirmed to be safe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas Sheriff Is Actively Pushing Visas Through... 10 hr Laredo 3
Seeking A Lactating Man 18 hr Fart info request 34
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Wed WACKO 63,768
News Charges dropped against Miss Black Texas in Com... Wed Mack da Knife 1
News Remembering the U.S. Supreme Court case out of ... Wed Mack da Knife 5
News Arrest of Miss Black Texas not racially motivat... Wed Laredo 1
News Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa... Tue America is farting 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Libya
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,614 • Total comments across all topics: 281,779,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC