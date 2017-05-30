South Texas port directors make case for support
Walker Smith, port director for the Port of Harlingen, tells media and local officials a market is opening in Mexico for U.S.-produced diesel and propane. SAN BENITO - Directors of four maritime ports presented their cases to the media and local officials yesterday in an effort to highlight the impact of their facilities on the economy of South Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|16 hr
|Milk machine fart
|24
|El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit
|17 hr
|Bo knows farts
|36
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|21 hr
|Large farts
|190
|Deputies: Texas man arrested after he allegedly...
|23 hr
|Paddy OMalley
|1
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Fri
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Decommissioned USS Independence to be towed to ...
|Fri
|Laredo
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Fri
|Donald Dangerfield
|63,664
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC