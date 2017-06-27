South Texas man, 57, gets 30 years for 11th DWI conviction
A South Texas man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for what prosecutors say was his 11th drunken driving conviction. Jurors in San Antonio convicted 57-year-old San Juan Garcia of felony DWI in a January 2014 traffic accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 min
|Gorebal Warming Inc
|63,860
|Californians Flocking to Texas
|2 hr
|Laredo
|3
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|2 hr
|Coco4u
|1,036
|Federal judge considers fate of Texas 'sanctuar...
|13 hr
|Wildchild
|3
|Texas Illegal Alien Law Could Lead To "Immigrat...
|13 hr
|Wildchild
|3
|Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15)
|14 hr
|melissa
|5
|3 of 5 suspects in Houston County home-invasion...
|20 hr
|Laredo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC