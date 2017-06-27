South Texas man, 57, gets 30 years fo...

South Texas man, 57, gets 30 years for 11th DWI conviction

Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

A South Texas man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for what prosecutors say was his 11th drunken driving conviction. Jurors in San Antonio convicted 57-year-old San Juan Garcia of felony DWI in a January 2014 traffic accident.

Chicago, IL

