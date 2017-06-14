Salvadoran man on Texas death row gets more court reviews
A federal appeals court has overruled a district court judge and is asking the lower court to look again at the appeal of a man from El Salvador on Texas death row for the slayings of two Houston waitresses 15 years ago. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says a federal judge should review whether 39-year-old Walter Sorto should be granted money so a more complete IQ score for him can be obtained.
