RISE: Manafort registers; border wall models; Florida takes title
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, registered Tuesday with the Justice Department as a foreign agent for political consulting work he did for a Ukrainian political party, acknowledging that he coached party members on how to interact with U.S. government officials. Manafort says in a Justice Department filing that his firm, DMP International, received more than $17 million from the Party of Regions, the former pro-Russian ruling party in Ukraine, for consulting work from 2012 through 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Californians Flocking to Texas
|1 hr
|Laredo
|3
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|Coco4u
|1,036
|Federal judge considers fate of Texas 'sanctuar...
|13 hr
|Wildchild
|3
|Texas Illegal Alien Law Could Lead To "Immigrat...
|13 hr
|Wildchild
|3
|Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15)
|13 hr
|melissa
|5
|3 of 5 suspects in Houston County home-invasion...
|19 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Tue
|Flavored fart milk
|38
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC