Protest held as Texas deputy, husband...

Protest held as Texas deputy, husband in court over death

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Harris County Sheriff's deputy Chauna Thompson and her husband, Terry Thompson, arrive at court, Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The couple were indicted on murder charges in the death of John Hernandez who died in the hospital on May 31 following the May 28 confrontation with the couple outside a Denny's restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang member on Texas 10 Most Wanted list caught... 2 hr Laredo 1
News Remembering the U.S. Supreme Court case out of ... 2 hr Scarsdale CORN 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr INTERCOURSE ABSENT 63,756
News Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month 6 hr Big Duke 6 1
Seeking A Lactating Man 17 hr Capt Fart 33
News House Votes to Roll Back Post-2008 Financial Rules 19 hr Retribution 58
Did Scott Pelley cheated his taxes, his wife an... 23 hr The team of Donal... 6
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,183 • Total comments across all topics: 281,728,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC