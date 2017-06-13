Protest held as Texas deputy, husband in court over death
Dozens of protesters rallied against a Texas sheriff's deputy and her husband as the couple made their first court appearance on murder charges in the death of a man they restrained during a late-night confrontation. Harris County deputy Chauna Thompson and her husband, Terry, appeared in a Houston courtroom Tuesday.
