Poll: Despite Russia inquiry, Texas GOP voters solidly trust Trump
Most voters in the country's biggest red state are wary of President Donald Trump - but Republican voters remain strongly supportive of him, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll. More than half of the voters said Trump does not have the temperament to serve as president, but that number reflects strong Democratic antipathy to the president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|Well Well
|63,769
|Texas Sheriff Is Actively Pushing Visas Through...
|Thu
|Laredo
|3
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Wed
|Fart info request
|34
|Charges dropped against Miss Black Texas in Com...
|Wed
|Mack da Knife
|1
|Remembering the U.S. Supreme Court case out of ...
|Wed
|Mack da Knife
|5
|Arrest of Miss Black Texas not racially motivat...
|Wed
|Laredo
|1
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|Jun 13
|America is farting
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC