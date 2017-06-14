Poll: Despite Russia inquiry, Texas G...

Poll: Despite Russia inquiry, Texas GOP voters solidly trust Trump

Most voters in the country's biggest red state are wary of President Donald Trump - but Republican voters remain strongly supportive of him, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll. More than half of the voters said Trump does not have the temperament to serve as president, but that number reflects strong Democratic antipathy to the president.

