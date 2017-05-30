Police officer accused of stabbing wife on date night
A North Texas police officer is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after his wife accused him of stabbing her in the stomach on date night. Sgt. Audrey Lee Palmer is a 21-year veteran of the McKinney Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|6 min
|Now_What-
|180
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Donald Dangerfield
|63,664
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|1 hr
|Cornelius
|2
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|2 hr
|Quavontae
|23
|El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit
|9 hr
|Fart grid
|25
|Was Baby Jesus an Illegal Immigrant? (Dec '11)
|23 hr
|Lottery Traitors ...
|2,224
|Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14)
|May 30
|noe
|166
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC