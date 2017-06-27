Perjury case dropped against ex-troop...

Perjury case dropped against ex-trooper in Sandra Bland case

This Jan. 7, 2016 file photo released by the Waller County Sheriff's Office in Hempstead, Texas, shows former Texas State Trooper Brian Encinia, after his arrest on a perjury charge. The misdemeanor perjury charge has been dismissed against the fired Texas state trooper in a case arising from his 2015 arrest of Sandra Bland, a black woman who was later found dead in a county jail.

Chicago, IL

