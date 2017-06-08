Official: Ballot requests made by people found to be dead
Dallas County elections officials say at least 17 people listed as deceased applied for a ballot to vote in the May local elections. The county's elections administrator, Toni Pippins-Poole, told WFAA-TV that no ballots were issued and the matter was forwarded to the district attorney's office for review.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14)
|4 hr
|Egg farts
|167
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|5 hr
|Quavontae
|30
|House Votes to Roll Back Post-2008 Financial Rules
|6 hr
|Retribution
|6
|State files motion to combine all the "sanctuar...
|7 hr
|Seafood farts
|16
|Top immigration lawyer conference pulling out o...
|7 hr
|Old Hairy
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,723
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|15 hr
|Mack da Knife
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC