Official: Ballot requests made by peo...

Official: Ballot requests made by people found to be dead

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Dallas County elections officials say at least 17 people listed as deceased applied for a ballot to vote in the May local elections. The county's elections administrator, Toni Pippins-Poole, told WFAA-TV that no ballots were issued and the matter was forwarded to the district attorney's office for review.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14) 4 hr Egg farts 167
Seeking A Lactating Man 5 hr Quavontae 30
News House Votes to Roll Back Post-2008 Financial Rules 6 hr Retribution 6
News State files motion to combine all the "sanctuar... 7 hr Seafood farts 16
News Top immigration lawyer conference pulling out o... 7 hr Old Hairy 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,723
News George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year 15 hr Mack da Knife 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,281 • Total comments across all topics: 281,621,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC