Off-duty Texas officer who fired gun in hotel gets probation
A former Central Texas police officer must serve five years of probation for firing his gun into an El Paso hotel wall while off-duty at a law enforcement convention. Ex-Temple police Cpl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|14 min
|Quavontae
|30
|House Votes to Roll Back Post-2008 Financial Rules
|1 hr
|Retribution
|6
|State files motion to combine all the "sanctuar...
|2 hr
|Seafood farts
|16
|Top immigration lawyer conference pulling out o...
|3 hr
|Old Hairy
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,723
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|10 hr
|Mack da Knife
|2
|Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p...
|Wed
|Mack da Knife
|18
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC