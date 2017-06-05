Off-duty Texas officer who fired gun ...

Off-duty Texas officer who fired gun in hotel gets probation

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

A former Central Texas police officer must serve five years of probation for firing his gun into an El Paso hotel wall while off-duty at a law enforcement convention. Ex-Temple police Cpl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking A Lactating Man 14 min Quavontae 30
News House Votes to Roll Back Post-2008 Financial Rules 1 hr Retribution 6
News State files motion to combine all the "sanctuar... 2 hr Seafood farts 16
News Top immigration lawyer conference pulling out o... 3 hr Old Hairy 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,723
News George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year 10 hr Mack da Knife 2
News Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p... Wed Mack da Knife 18
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,320 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC