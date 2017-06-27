No immediate ruling on fate of Texas' 'sanctuary cities' law
A federal judge Monday questioned the reach of a new Texas "sanctuary cities" law supported by the Trump administration but that four of the nation's largest cities, some police chiefs and immigrant-rights groups are trying to stop taking effect in September. Hundreds of protesters, waving flags and carrying signs that read "Stop Separation of Families," packed the plaza outside a San Antonio courthouse where U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia will decide whether Texas can carry out the law that President Donald Trump's Justice Department says is in-line with its crackdown on immigration.
