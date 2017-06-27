No immediate ruling on fate of Texas'...

No immediate ruling on fate of Texas' 'sanctuary cities' law

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

A federal judge Monday questioned the reach of a new Texas "sanctuary cities" law supported by the Trump administration but that four of the nation's largest cities, some police chiefs and immigrant-rights groups are trying to stop taking effect in September. Hundreds of protesters, waving flags and carrying signs that read "Stop Separation of Families," packed the plaza outside a San Antonio courthouse where U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia will decide whether Texas can carry out the law that President Donald Trump's Justice Department says is in-line with its crackdown on immigration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas Illegal Alien Law Could Lead To "Immigrat... 44 min spytheweb 1
News Federal judge considers fate of Texas 'sanctuar... 1 hr Laredo 1
News 3 of 5 suspects in Houston County home-invasion... 1 hr Laredo 1
News Californians Flocking to Texas 3 hr ThomasA 2
Seeking A Lactating Man 10 hr Flavored fart milk 38
News The Deadly Consequences of Texas' Latest Assaul... 17 hr Laredo 5
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Mon Ms Sassy 63,859
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,233 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC