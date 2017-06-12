News 13 mins ago 3:33 a.m.North Texas woman remembers brother lost in Orlando shooting one year ago

News 13 mins ago 3:33 a.m.North Texas...

North Texas woman remembers brother lost in Orlando shooting one year ago

Hundreds marched down Cedar Springs in Dallas on Sunday night to mark the one year remembrance of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history at gay nightclub in Orlando. The Pride & Equality March Dallas was in coordination of a number of gatherings around the country on Sunday to remember the 49 killed and 58 wounded in the Pulse nightclub shooting on June 12, 2016.

