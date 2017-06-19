New Texas water park created to include people in wheelchairs and...
If you've ever taken your child to a water park, you know there are limits to where children who use wheelchairs or adaptive devices can go. Now Morgan's Wonderland, the San Antonio amusement park that is for all children, has figured out how to make a water park accessible.
