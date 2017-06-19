New Texas water park created to inclu...

New Texas water park created to include people in wheelchairs and...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

If you've ever taken your child to a water park, you know there are limits to where children who use wheelchairs or adaptive devices can go. Now Morgan's Wonderland, the San Antonio amusement park that is for all children, has figured out how to make a water park accessible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 30 min Climate Researcher 63,812
News Perry Can Win If Leadership Trumps Debates (Nov '11) 6 hr JamieYung 4
Seeking A Lactating Man 21 hr Warm fart milk 36
News Kavitha Surana, Foreign Policy: Texas cities fe... Mon Juneteenth greetings 2
News Uvalde grand jury to hear evidence in deadly ch... Mon Yeah 9
News Here's Yet More Evidence That The 2016 Election... Sun Laredo 1
News Texas companies tie worker shortages to immigra... Sun dude1394 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,388 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC