New life sentence for inmate on Texas death row for 25 years

A man condemned nearly 25 years ago for abducting and killing a Houston bank teller is being spared from execution as a judge reduces his sentence to life in prison after prosecutors and his attorneys agreed his mental impairment should keep him from being put to death. A new sentencing has been set for Tuesday in a state court in Harris County for 44-year-old Robert James Campbell.

