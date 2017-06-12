New judge named in Texas attorney general's criminal case
The new judge assigned to oversee the felony securities fraud case against Texas' attorney general is a Houston Democrat who defeated the son of the state's lieutenant governor to win his seat on the bench. State District Judge George Gallagher previously ruled that prosecutors couldn't get a fair trial in Paxton's hometown near Dallas, and moved the case to Houston.
