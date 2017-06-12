New judge named in Texas attorney gen...

New judge named in Texas attorney general's criminal case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

The new judge assigned to oversee the felony securities fraud case against Texas' attorney general is a Houston Democrat who defeated the son of the state's lieutenant governor to win his seat on the bench. State District Judge George Gallagher previously ruled that prosecutors couldn't get a fair trial in Paxton's hometown near Dallas, and moved the case to Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr yet another Irving 63,761
News Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa... 12 hr America is farting 2
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... 14 hr pretty closed club 1
News Gang member on Texas 10 Most Wanted list caught... 17 hr Laredo 1
News Remembering the U.S. Supreme Court case out of ... 18 hr Scarsdale CORN 2
News Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month 21 hr Big Duke 6 1
Seeking A Lactating Man Mon Capt Fart 33
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,273 • Total comments across all topics: 281,743,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC