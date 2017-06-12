Nevada wants US court to reject Texas bid to prod nuke dump
Nevada wants a federal appeals court to dismiss a bid by the state of Texas to kick-start government funding and licensing for a long-fought plan to entomb the nation's most radioactive waste in the desert outside Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|WACKO
|63,768
|Charges dropped against Miss Black Texas in Com...
|8 hr
|Mack da Knife
|1
|Remembering the U.S. Supreme Court case out of ...
|12 hr
|Mack da Knife
|5
|Arrest of Miss Black Texas not racially motivat...
|13 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|Tue
|America is farting
|2
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Tue
|pretty closed club
|1
|Gang member on Texas 10 Most Wanted list caught...
|Tue
|Laredo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC