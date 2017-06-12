Military hero McRaven having trouble as Texas chancellor
William McRaven, the next chancellor of the University of Texas System, addresses the Texas Board of Regents, in Austin, Texas. McRaven is running into political proble... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|55 min
|Into The Night
|63,790
|Uvalde grand jury to hear evidence in deadly ch...
|2 hr
|el chava
|7
|Here's Yet More Evidence That The 2016 Election...
|3 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Texas companies tie worker shortages to immigra...
|7 hr
|dude1394
|2
|Retirement event for Texas Western basketball s... (Jun '11)
|9 hr
|More wet farts
|24
|Fairbanks celebrates Juneteenth
|15 hr
|pew pew pew pew pew
|1
|Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07)
|Sat
|CEO
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC