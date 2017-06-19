Mike Collier Announces Candidacy for Texas Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier, a financial and accounting professional from Kingwood, Texas, announced today his decision to run against Lt. Governor Dan Patrick in the November, 2018 election.
