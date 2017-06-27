Mexican cartel leader, 34, gets 7 life terms in US prison
Prosecutors in Texas say an assassin and gun runner for Mexico's violent Zetas drug cartel must serve seven consecutive life terms in a U.S. prison. Marciano "Chano" Millan Vasquez was sentenced Wednesday in San Antonio.
