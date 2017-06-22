Man charged with hate crime in Texas mosque fire
A 25-year-old man was indicted Thursday on charges related to the destruction of the Victoria Islamic Center Mosque earlier this year. The mosque in the 200 block of East Airline Road went up in flames on Jan. 28. No injuries were reported, but the blaze caused about $500,000 worth of damages.
