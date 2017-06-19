Long lines help monitor fish at new T...

Long lines help monitor fish at new Texas artificial reef

In this June 2017 photo, Center for Sportfish Science and Conservation researcher Tara Topping pulls up a trap set in near a newly installed artificial reef. The Victoria Advocate reports researchers with the center at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi are studying not only how the reef recruits fish but also whether the fish prefer the reef's pyramids, which are made of limestone and a type of concrete, to be close together or far apart.

