Justices rule against death row inmat...

Justices rule against death row inmate over lawyer errors

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The Supreme Court has ruled against a Texas death row inmate who said his lawyers failed to challenge a faulty jury instruction at his trial and on appeal. The justices ruled 5-4 on Monday that Erick Davila could not bring a claim that his appeals lawyer was ineffective for failing to challenge the work of his trial lawyer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking A Lactating Man 36 min Milk fart man 37
News The Deadly Consequences of Texas' Latest Assaul... 13 hr Tavar 4
News Californians Flocking to Texas 13 hr Laredo 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 15 hr Ms Sassy 63,859
News Hundreds of Latino leaders devise plan of actio... 23 hr Wildchild 1
News Why the ACLU is suing Texas over SB4 Sun Laredo 1
News Authorities: Texas mom left 2 kids in hot car a... Sun Laredo 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,742 • Total comments across all topics: 282,048,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC